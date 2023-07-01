Saudi Arabia to gift 2m copies of Holy Quran to departing Hajj pilgrims

RIYADH – According to the orders of Saudi ruler King Salman bin Abdulaziz, non-Saudi pilgrims will be given the gift of the Holy Quran upon their return.

In total, two million copies of the Holy Quran will be distributed among the Hajj pilgrims. After the royal decree from the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, pilgrims from around the world returning from Hajj will receive the gift of the Holy Quran in their respective countries.

All airports, land passages, and seaports in Saudi Arabia will distribute two million copies of the Holy Quran in 76 different languages to departing pilgrims. The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance, Dr Abdul Latif bin Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, stated that the gift of the Holy Quran is invaluable, and for this, the Saudi leadership deserves gratitude.