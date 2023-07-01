Search

Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tokyo on four-day visit

Web Desk 11:42 PM | 1 Jul, 2023
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday arrived in Tokyo for a four-day official visit to Japan.

The invitation for this visit came from the Japanese government. As stated by the Foreign Office, upon his arrival, the Foreign Minister was welcomed by Pakistan's Ambassador to Japan, Raza Bashir Tarar, officials from the Japanese Foreign Ministry, and a significant number of members from the Pakistani community.

This visit by the foreign minister marks the renewal of high-level engagements between Pakistan and Japan, which had been on hold for a considerable period. A child at the airport presented a bouquet of flowers to the foreign minister, as captured in a picture shared on Twitter by the official Foreign Office account.

According to the spokesperson's earlier press statement, the foreign minister will engage in delegation-level discussions with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi. Additionally, Bilawal will have meetings with the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, and the National Security Adviser of Japan, Takeo Akiba.

Furthermore, the foreign minister is scheduled to deliver a talk at the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), a well-known Japanese think tank. The statement emphasized that Pakistan and Japan share a long-standing, mutually beneficial relationship characterized by warmth, friendliness, and shared perspectives on various issues.

During his visit, Bilawal is expected to interact with senior officials and executives from prominent Japanese business entities, as well as those involved in importing Pakistani manpower to Japan.

It is worth mentioning that Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan had already arrived in Tokyo to participate in important meetings alongside Foreign Minister Bilawal.

Web Desk
