Who is eligible for new health card programme in Sindh?

KARACHI – Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced the launch of health card programme for low income people of the province in order to provide free treatment facilities to them.

When Will Health Cards Be Issued?

The governor said that health cards will be issued after Eidul Adha holidays.

Who is Eligible for the Programme?

People earning Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 are eligible the programme, the governor said, adding that they can get free treatment in good hospitals.

Health Insurance Limit

Health insurance up to Rs500,000 will be offered for free treatment through health card.

Tessori said affluent people of the province will participate in the programme to make it successful.