Shaheen Afridi becomes first bowler to take four wickets in a T20 over

LAHORE – Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has become the first bowler to clinch four wickets in the first over of a T20 match.

The 23-year-old showed stellar performance with ball as he achieved the feat while playing for Nottinghamshire against Warwickshire in the T20 Vitality Blast on Friday.

The young pacer bagged the wickets on the first, second, fifth and sixth deliveries of the opening over.

He removed opener Alex Davies LBW with a yorker and bowled out Chris Benjamin before Dan Mousley was dismissed by playing straight into the hands of Olly Stone.

Shaheen shah Afridi has taken four wickets in the first over ????????pic.twitter.com/f7FOOl5b3E — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) June 30, 2023

He then sent Ed Barnard to pavilion, completing his four-wicket haul in the first over of the match. He only gave 29 runs but his team lost the match against Warwickshire by two wickets.

This is the 21st edition of the tournament which was the first T20 league when it started in June 2003 as the Twenty20 Cup.