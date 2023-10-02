Search

Immigration

This Saudi airline is offering 30 percent discount for international destinations: Here's how to avail offer

Web Desk
07:17 PM | 2 Oct, 2023
This Saudi airline is offering 30 percent discount for international destinations: Here's how to avail offer

RIYADH - A renowned Saudi airline is offering a 30 percent discount for flyers to travel to international destinations.

Carrier, Saudia is celebrating its 'new identity' under which it has announced a mega discount for flyers which is valid for flights scheduled from October 10 to December 10, 2023.

To avail the discount, one must book the flights until October 2, 2023.

As per an official press release, the following are the terms and conditions to avail the discount:

Destination

  • From Saudi Arabia to all international destinations.
  • From international destination to Saudi Arabia.
  • From international destination to international destination.

Moreover, the offer applies on Round trips, one-way and multiple city flights for Economy class and business class.

Another important aspect is that the discount is not applicable for the period from 15th to 26th November 2023.

Moreover, the airline has clarified that the discount does not apply to tax & surcharges and the offer is available through SAUDIA website and mobile.

Saudia, formally known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, stands as the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and was established in 1945.

The carrier has since grown into one of the largest airlines in the Middle East, serving both domestic and international routes with a fleet size exceeding 150 aircraft.

Saudia connects passengers to over 70 destinations across Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

