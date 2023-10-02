Lt Gen Munir Afsar made Nadra Chairman

The caretaker federal government has approved the appointment of Lt General Mohammad Munir Afsar as chairman of National Database Registration Authority (Nadra).

The serving general has replaced Asad Rehman Gilani as chairman of the authority, responsible for issuing identity cards and other related documents to Pakistani citizens.

Reports said three names had been recommended to the caretaker federal cabinet, which has approved the appointment of Lt Gen Munir Afsar.

Before his appointment as Nadra chairman, he was serving as Inspector General Communication & Information Technology, (IG C&IT). He belongs to 16 Punjab Regiment and 81 PMA Long Course.

Lt Gen Afsar, who is also recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), was promoted to the three-star rank, in October 2022.