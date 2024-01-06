Unable to perform Hajj 2024? Here's official procedure to nominate someone against your seat

ISLAMABAD - The government has finally conducted the balloting for the upcoming Hajj, selecting the names of successful Muslims who would proceed to the holy kingdom.

Days after the balloting, the government highlighted the procedure for nominating someone against your seat.

In case any pilgrim is unable to perform Hajj for the upcoming year, they can nominate another individual to perform Hajj under the government Hajj scheme.

The official forms can be submitted to the address given by the ministry after which the authorities would process the case for refund of dues and nomination of another individual to proceed to Saudi Arabia for the religious journey.

It bears mentioning that only those who have been selected through the balloting can nominate others for Hajj.

The government has received over 65,000 applications for the upcoming Hajj under the government scheme while the number of applications under the Sponsorship Scheme was around 3800.

As far as the details are concerned, The total number of seats allocated to Pakistan for the upcoming Hajj is around 180,000 but these include the seats allocated to the private Hajj operators.

The government had initially set December 12th as the deadline which was extended till December 22nd for the regular Hajj scheme. To attract the applicants, the government had also permitted those who had performed Hajj in the last 5 years to apply for the upcoming Hajj.

The authorities have introduced the Short Hajj package for the pilgrims while the Sponsorship Scheme is also valid for this year as well.

As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8 days stay in Medinah and those flying from the South region i.e. Karachi, and Sukkhur would have to pay Rs 10,65,000 while those from other cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad would pay Rs 10,75,000.

For Sponsorship scheme applicants, the cost is $3765 for the South Region while it is $ 3800 for the North Region for those opting for the Long Hajj package.

For the Short Hajj package, the cost for regular Hajj applicants is Rs 11,40,000 for the South region while the cost is Rs 11,50,000 for the North region; the Hajj would continue for 20-25 days under this scheme.

For the Sponsorship Scheme, the cost for Short Hajj is $ 4015 USD for the South region and $ 4050 for North region.