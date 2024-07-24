Search

Another Asian country mulls tourism tax: Details inside

07:53 PM | 24 Jul, 2024
BISHKEK - The government of Kyrgyzstan is set to introduce a tourism tax for those entering the country for which discussions are ongoing.

Media reports imply that the tax would be taken from those foreign visitors staying in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek.

In this regard, a draft resolution from the mayor’s office, now open for public discussion, proposes a daily charge of 50 KGS (approximately $0.59) for guests staying in hotels, hostels, campsites, guest houses, and holiday lets.

The details imply that this new fee will not be included in accommodation costs. Instead, accommodation providers will inform their guests of the charge and collect it during registration.

In compliance with Kyrgyz tax laws, all types of accommodations are required to use cash register machines. The fee will be paid in the national currency and can be accepted in cash or by bank card.

It is to be highlighted that tourist taxes are becoming popular across the world due to over-tourism and to protect the environment when the social distancing protocols have been lifted and globetrotters have started flooding tourist destinations across the world.

Countries like Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Amsterdam, Greece, Italy, and Germany amongst others have introduced similar types of taxes to keep tourism sustainable and environment friendly.

The main justification for charging the tourists is to invest the collected money for social projects and to thwart the impacts of over-tourism which could be deadly for environment. 

