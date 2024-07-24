Search

PTI worker assaults PML-N's Tahir Anjum in Lahore over Imran Khan remarks

08:22 PM | 24 Jul, 2024
tahir anjum assaulted

In a shocking incident at a hunger strike camp in Lahore, a female worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) assaulted theatre actor Tahir Anjum, tearing his clothes in the process.

According to reports, Tahir Anjum was passing by the Punjab Assembly when a PTI woman worker participating in the hunger strike camp slapped him. The woman, identified as Anila, accused Anjum of calling PTI founder Imran Khan a terrorist.

As Anjum walked by the protest site, Anila confronted him, leading to a physical altercation where she slapped him and tore his clothes. The situation quickly escalated, and it took the efforts of bystanders to rescue Anjum from further harm.

The altercation stemmed from Anila's accusation that Anjum had made derogatory remarks about Imran Khan, calling him a terrorist. This accusation infuriated the PTI worker, leading to the violent confrontation.

Tahir Anjum is not only a theatre actor but also the President of the Punjab chapter of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Culture Wing. This political affiliation may have added to the tension and aggression displayed during the incident.

The incident has garnered attention and condemnation from various quarters. The violent response to political disagreements highlights the intense emotions and partisan divides currently present in Pakistan's political landscape.

Authorities have not yet commented on whether any legal actions will be taken against those involved in the assault.

The clash outside the Punjab Assembly serves as a stark reminder of the volatile nature of political rivalries in Pakistan. As political tensions continue to run high, such incidents underscore the need for dialogue and restraint among political supporters and leaders alike.

Gold & Silver

03:47 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Gold price up by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 24 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.45.

British Pound rate is 354.5 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.6.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4  280.1 
Euro EUR 301.35 303.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5  77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.60 74.32
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.50 205.50
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.50 7.65

