PTI worker assaults PML-N's Tahir Anjum in Lahore over Imran Khan remarks

In a shocking incident at a hunger strike camp in Lahore, a female worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) assaulted theatre actor Tahir Anjum, tearing his clothes in the process.

According to reports, Tahir Anjum was passing by the Punjab Assembly when a PTI woman worker participating in the hunger strike camp slapped him. The woman, identified as Anila, accused Anjum of calling PTI founder Imran Khan a terrorist.

As Anjum walked by the protest site, Anila confronted him, leading to a physical altercation where she slapped him and tore his clothes. The situation quickly escalated, and it took the efforts of bystanders to rescue Anjum from further harm.

The altercation stemmed from Anila's accusation that Anjum had made derogatory remarks about Imran Khan, calling him a terrorist. This accusation infuriated the PTI worker, leading to the violent confrontation.

Tahir Anjum is not only a theatre actor but also the President of the Punjab chapter of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Culture Wing. This political affiliation may have added to the tension and aggression displayed during the incident.

The incident has garnered attention and condemnation from various quarters. The violent response to political disagreements highlights the intense emotions and partisan divides currently present in Pakistan's political landscape.

Authorities have not yet commented on whether any legal actions will be taken against those involved in the assault.

The clash outside the Punjab Assembly serves as a stark reminder of the volatile nature of political rivalries in Pakistan. As political tensions continue to run high, such incidents underscore the need for dialogue and restraint among political supporters and leaders alike.