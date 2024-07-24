Sindh govt takes control of Sarim Burney Trust amid child trafficking allegations

In a significant move, the Sindh government has decided to take control of the Sarim Burney Trust following allegations of child trafficking abroad.

According to reliable sources, the Sindh government has responded to a request from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by deciding to assume direct oversight of the Sarim Burney Trust's operations. This action follows a detailed communication from the FIA, highlighting concerns regarding the trust's involvement in child trafficking to the United States and other countries.

The Department of Social Welfare of Sindh will now manage the affairs of the Sarim Burney orphanage in Karachi. A directive to this effect has been issued by the Director General of the Department of Social Welfare.

Sarim Burney faces serious charges of smuggling children from Pakistan to the United States. Acting on a request from the U.S. Consulate, Burney was apprehended by the FIA on June 5 upon his return from the United States at Karachi Airport. He remains in FIA custody as investigations continue.

This development marks a significant tightening of the government's scrutiny over the trust's operations, reflecting a broader commitment to combatting human trafficking and ensuring the protection of vulnerable children.