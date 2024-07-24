Search

From Deepika to Alia: Bollywood's highest-paid actresses of 2024 unveiled

10:06 PM | 24 Jul, 2024
high paid bollywood celebs

In a recent revelation that has stirred excitement in the Indian film industry, Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has clinched the title of the highest-paid actress. The latest list, unveiled by Indian media, highlights the earnings of the top nine actresses in Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone leads the pack with impressive earnings, reportedly charging between 15 to 20 crore Indian rupees per film. Her commanding rate has been consistent for several years, reflecting her immense popularity and the commercial success of her recent projects. Padukone's notable hits, including 'Kalki 2898 AD,' 'Pathaan,' and 'Jawan,' have solidified her status as Bollywood's highest-earning actress. She is also anticipated to shine in the forthcoming film 'Singham Again.'

Alia Bhatt

Following closely is Alia Bhatt, who occupies the second spot on the list with a fee of 15 crore rupees per film. Bhatt has rapidly ascended to the top echelons of Bollywood with her remarkable performances and a string of successful films. Her rising star power is evident in her substantial earnings, cementing her place among the industry's elite.

Kareena Kapoor

The third position is held by Kareena Kapoor, affectionately known as 'Bebo.' Kapoor earns between 8 to 11 crore rupees per film. Her recent work in 'Crew' was well-received, and she continues to make waves with upcoming projects such as 'The Buckingham Murders' and 'Singham Again.'

Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor

Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor secure the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, each earning between 8 to 10 crore rupees per film. Kaif's recent films, including 'Tiger 3' and 'Merry Christmas,' have been successful, while Kapoor's latest venture 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' was a hit. Kapoor is set to appear in 'Stree 2' soon.

Other Notable Actresses

Other prominent actresses in the top nine include Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Kangana Ranaut, and Taapsee Pannu. These actresses earn between 5 to 8 crore rupees per film, contributing to the dynamic and competitive landscape of Bollywood's highest-paid stars.

This list not only underscores the financial success of these leading actresses but also highlights the evolving trends and demand in Bollywood's film industry.

