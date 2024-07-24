Shoaib Shaheen appointed as acting information secretary of PTI

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has appointed lawyer Shoaib Shaheen as the party's Acting Information Secretary.
According to a notification issued by PTI's Secretary General, Umar Ayub Khan, the appointment was made with the approval of PTI's founding chairman, Imran Khan.
Shoaib Shaheen will be assisted in his new role by other PTI leaders, including National Assembly members Ali Muhammad Khan and Sheikh Waqas Akram, lawyer Naeem Haider Panjotha, and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance minister Taimur Jhagra.
This appointment follows the arrest of PTI's Information Secretary, Raoof Hasan, earlier this week from the central secretariat. He is currently in custody, facing charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.45.
British Pound rate is 354.5 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
