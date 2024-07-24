Shoaib Shaheen appointed as acting information secretary of PTI

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has appointed lawyer Shoaib Shaheen as the party's Acting Information Secretary.

According to a notification issued by PTI's Secretary General, Umar Ayub Khan, the appointment was made with the approval of PTI's founding chairman, Imran Khan.

Shoaib Shaheen will be assisted in his new role by other PTI leaders, including National Assembly members Ali Muhammad Khan and Sheikh Waqas Akram, lawyer Naeem Haider Panjotha, and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance minister Taimur Jhagra.

This appointment follows the arrest of PTI's Information Secretary, Raoof Hasan, earlier this week from the central secretariat. He is currently in custody, facing charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).