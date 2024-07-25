Search

Manchester Police face backlash over assault of British-Pakistani family

08:46 AM | 25 Jul, 2024
LAHORE – United Kingdom Police brutally assaulted British-Pakistani family at Manchester Airport, as shocking footage of an armed officer went viral, showing him kicking and stomping on a man's head during an incident.

The video, that caused outrage online, was of Wednesday afternoon and it prompted Manchester Police to address concerns about the officers' cruel behavior.

Amid the backlash, Police said it had referred itself to Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) regarding the incident, and one officer had been removed from operational duties.

Authorities explained they were called to Terminal 2 due to a public 'altercation' that escalated into a 'violent assault' on officers attempting to make an arrest.

In the clip, a male officer is seen pointing a taser at men who are said to be British Pakistanis. Commotion from eyewitnesses can be heard before the officer proceeds to kick and stomp on the man's head.

The chaotic scene continues with another person shouting move back while a female officer points her taser at other individuals present. Several people urged cops to stop kicking people, while others shout expletives as multiple officers surround the man on the ground.

Police said four men were held at the scene on suspicion of affray and assaulting emergency service workers. A female officer reportedly suffered a broken nose, and other officers required hospitalization.

The clip video of the incident is shocking, and that people are rightly extremely concerned about. The use of such force in an arrest is an unusual occurrence raised alarm. Further action will be taken as per the investigation.

