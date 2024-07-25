PTI mulls Vote of No Confidence after getting reserved seats, says Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD – Embattled Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is giving tough time to current government and party is now planning a vote of no confidence against the coalition government.

Imran Khan-led PTI will chalk out no-confidence motion strategy after securing reserved seats, party leader Asad Qaiser said, as he linked it with free and fair elections.

In a TV interview, Asad Qaiser urged all stakeholders to collaborate to ensure transparent elections. The seasoned politician said he is optimistic that the situation will improve by December, potentially resulting in a PTI majority in the assembly.

He also slammed incumbent government, claiming it lacks a legitimate mandate, and urged all institutions to adhere to their designated roles. Asad dismissed the remarks made by Khawaja Asif as lacking credibility and insinuated that the defense minister is no longer mentally stable.

He also pointed out the significant divisions within the ruling coalition, mentioning alleged dispute between Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif, as well as between Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto.