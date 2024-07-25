PTI mulls Vote of No Confidence after getting reserved seats, says Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD – Embattled Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is giving tough time to current government and party is now planning a vote of no confidence against the coalition government.
Imran Khan-led PTI will chalk out no-confidence motion strategy after securing reserved seats, party leader Asad Qaiser said, as he linked it with free and fair elections.
In a TV interview, Asad Qaiser urged all stakeholders to collaborate to ensure transparent elections. The seasoned politician said he is optimistic that the situation will improve by December, potentially resulting in a PTI majority in the assembly.
He also slammed incumbent government, claiming it lacks a legitimate mandate, and urged all institutions to adhere to their designated roles. Asad dismissed the remarks made by Khawaja Asif as lacking credibility and insinuated that the defense minister is no longer mentally stable.
He also pointed out the significant divisions within the ruling coalition, mentioning alleged dispute between Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif, as well as between Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 25, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.65 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.65
|205.65
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
