Indian woman 'fakes identity' to meet husband in Pakistan

10:03 AM | 25 Jul, 2024
Indian woman 'fakes identity' to meet husband in Pakistan

NEW DELHI – An Indian woman is being investigated for allegedly using fake documents, including a false name and ID card, to get Pakistani visa.

Reports in local media said Maharastra woman identified as Nagma Noor Maksood Ali is reported to have used alias Sanam Khan Rukh.

The woman fabricated documents to meet Babar Bashir Ahmed, who lives in Abbottabad onas the duo was in relationship and tied knot in online ceremony.

Nagma applied for Pakistani visa under fake ID and returned to homeland in July, which raised suspicions about her documents. Her mother revealed that Nagma changed both her name and her children's names after separation from ex-husband.

Nagma is not arrested as authorities are probing the matter from all angles.

This is not he first such case as Pakistani woman crossed Attari-Wagah border into India to marry her fiancé, Sameer Khan from Kolkata.

Cross-border love story of Pakistani-Indian couple ends in prison

12:41 PM | 25 Jul, 2024



