Punjab College Inter First Year Merit List 2024

After the announcement of Matric Annual Exams 2024, students are waiting for Merit Lists in colleges for admission in First Year programs like Fsc, F.A, Ics and I.Com.

Punjab Group of Colleges also started receiving applications and the private college issued Merit List 2024 for 1st Year. Students can check merit lists for FSC (premedical), FSC (pre-engineering), ICS, and FA programs online.

On the official portal, applicants can check Punjab Group of Colleges Lahore Merit List for 1st, 2nd year directly from this page.

To check your name, please visit official admission portal at www.pgc.edu, which provides detailed information to assist both new and returning users through the admission process.

The merit list for pre-1st year students has also been released, marking the beginning of their academic journey. Students can check their status on the Punjab College Lahore Merit List by entering their roll numbers on the official website.

Inter Admission 2024

FSC (premedical)

FSC (pre-engineering)

ICS

FA

Download the Punjab College Merit List 2024