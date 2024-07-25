Punjab College Inter First Year Merit List 2024

After the announcement of Matric Annual Exams 2024, students are waiting for Merit Lists in colleges for admission in First Year programs like Fsc, F.A, Ics and I.Com.
Punjab Group of Colleges also started receiving applications and the private college issued Merit List 2024 for 1st Year. Students can check merit lists for FSC (premedical), FSC (pre-engineering), ICS, and FA programs online.
On the official portal, applicants can check Punjab Group of Colleges Lahore Merit List for 1st, 2nd year directly from this page.
To check your name, please visit official admission portal at www.pgc.edu, which provides detailed information to assist both new and returning users through the admission process.
The merit list for pre-1st year students has also been released, marking the beginning of their academic journey. Students can check their status on the Punjab College Lahore Merit List by entering their roll numbers on the official website.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 25, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.65 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.65
|205.65
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
