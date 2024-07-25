Search

Khalilur Rehman Qamar alleges kidnappers named Nauman Ijaz, Saba Qamar to intimidate him

11:42 AM | 25 Jul, 2024
Khalilur Rehman Qamar alleges kidnappers named Nauman Ijaz, Saba Qamar to intimidate him

LAHORE – Pakistani famous playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar was kidnapped, tortured, and looted in provincial capital and now the dramatist breaks silence on the incident.

Mere Paas Tum Ho writer alleged that his kidnappers mentioned names of famous actors Nauman Ijaz and Saba Qamar during kidnapping. Sharing his ordeal in a podcast, Khalil said was initially reluctant to file a case as kidnappers named two famous celebs.

He mentioned having personal differences with Nauman and Saba, but said he respects their acting skills. He suggested that the kidnappers used their names to intimidate me.

Qamar, a writer par excellence, however expressed surprise at support he received from Indian fans, contrasting it with the criticism and mockery he encountered in his own country. 

After the harrowing incident, Qamar said his wife is considering to leaving Pakistan, though he himself remains attached to his country and has no plans to shift in any other country.

Qamar reportedly paid big amount to the kidnappers before they released him. Police station in Lahore filed a case based on his statement.

FIR stated that the kidnappers tortured Qamar, took him to several locations, and threatened his life while demanding money from his relatives. It further mentioned that kidnappers blindfolded him and abandoned him in a remote area before fleeing.

Abduction of Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar: What exactly happened?

