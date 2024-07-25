Imran Khan seeks court protection against army custody in May 9 cases

Former prime minister and PTI founding chairman Imran Khan has approached Lahore High Court for protection against possible detention by the military in May 9 cases.

Khan, 71, filed petition through his attorney Uzair Karamat Bhandari, as he named federal government and the IGPs of all regions in petition.

The dissnt leader raised concerns about being transferred to military custody and is seeking a court order to ensure that any arrest be conducted by civilian authorities instead.

Punjab government, on the other hand, moved Supreme Court to overturn the bail granted to individuals implicated in May 9 riots. The appeal filed includes a list of 57 accused individuals, including top PTI leaders.

Army also holds stern stance on the cases, saying there will be no leniency for those involved in the May 9 incidents, condemning the violence as a misguided attempt to incite rebellion.

