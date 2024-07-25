Imran Khan gets major relief from Lahore High Court

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has declared the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan in 12 cases related to May 9 violence null and void.
LHC bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwarul Haq issued the ruling on petitions filed by the former prime minister against his physical remand in the cases. During the hearing, Prosecutor General Punjab Farhad Ali Shah presented the arguments.
At one point, Justice Sheikh remarked, "You cannot force the accused to undergo a photogrammmetic test. Justice Anwar-ul-Haq remarked, "When did it come in your mind that you should switch to modern devices for investigatrion?"
The prosecutor general argued that the facility for the test is available inside the jail, not outside, and not giving the prosecution a full opportunity would be unfair.
He said the PTI founder had made a specific narrative through his tweets, adding that it was not possible to recover the mobile phones used for the tweets or WhatsApp messages without interrogating the suspect.
“How would you recover the mobile phone when the accuse is in the jail?” Justice Haq questioned.
After hearing arguments, the high court declared the physical remand of Khan in the 12 cases null and void.
It also invalidated the notification regarding attendance of the PTI founder in the case through video link.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 25, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.65 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.65
|205.65
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
