Lahore hospital employee arrested for molesting unconscious woman patient

03:26 PM | 25 Jul, 2024
Lahore hospital employee arrested for molesting unconscious woman patient
LAHORE – Police have arrested an employee of a private hospital for inappropriately touching an unconscious woman patient in Lahore. 

Police said a man took her wife to a private hospital in Garden Town for treatment where the patient was rendered unconscious briefly for treatment purposes. 

A member of the hospital staff instructed the woman's husband to wait outside the room until she regained consciousness.

After some time, the man entered the room to see her wife when she found the hospital employee making objectionable moves. 

The man immediately contacted the police through 15 helpine while the suspect managed to fled from the scene. 

The Virtual Women Police Station sent a team to the hospital. The police registered a case against the suspect and arrested him. 

