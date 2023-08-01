Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Quetta

QUETTA – Two policemen were martyred after a polio vaccination team was targeted in Quetta's suburban area of Kili Nawa on Tuesday.

Police said the attack was launched as the immunisation drive was launched earlier in the day in southwestern Balochistan province. The government aims at immunising over 2.5 million children against the crippling disease.

Over 11,500 teams have been formed for the drive in the country.

In a statement, police said the two vaccinators remained safe in the attack but both policemen guarding them died on the spot.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has strongly condemned the attack and expressed grief over the martyrdom of the cops.

Terming the incident a conspiracy against the healthy future of the children, he said the anti-state elements will not succeed in their nefarious designs.

He also directed the authorities concerned to ensure the early arrest the culprits involved in the attack.