Pakistan

Soldier martyred as terrorist attack on polio team foiled

Web Desk 10:04 PM | 31 May, 2023
RAWALPINDI - A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Wednesday while successfully thwarting a terrorist attack on polio vaccination team in general area Spinwam of North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the terrorists attempted to disrupt the ongoing polio campaign by firing on the members of a polio team, employed in the general area Spinwam of North Waziristan District.

The security forces, deputed to provide protection to the polio team, effectively engaged the terrorists ensuring safety of all members of the team and extricated them unharmed.

However, during the ensuing fire exchange between the security forces and the terrorists, Sepoy Saqib Ur Rehman (age 25 years, resident of Mardan District) was martyred in the line of duty.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, ISPR said.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

Pakistan

