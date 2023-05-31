What is Canada visa fee for 2023? This detailed guide explains everything

TORONTO - Canada has always been a sought-after destination for individuals looking to explore new opportunities and immerse themselves in its diverse culture and stunning landscapes.
To legally enter Canada, obtaining a visa is essential. In this article, we will provide an overview of the current Canada visa fees for 2023 and the conditions one must meet to reside in the country.
Visitor Visa
If you plan to visit Canada for travel, business meetings, family visits, or stopovers, a visitor visa is required. It falls under the temporary residence category and allows a maximum stay of six months.
As far as the cost of a visitor visa is concerned, it is detailed below:
|Fees
|Canadian Dollars
|
Visitor visa (including super visa) - per person
Single or multiple entry temporary resident visa
|100
|
Visitor visa – per family (1 fee per family of 5 or more people)
Single or multiple entry temporary resident visa; maximum fee for a family of 5 or more people applying at the same time and place
|500
|Extend your stay as a visitor – per person
|100
|
Restore your status as a visitor
Visa fee not needed
|200
It is to be mentioned that to be eligible to pay the maximum fee of $500 (in Canadian dollars), family members must all apply at the same time and same place and your children must qualify as dependants.
Student Visa
For individuals seeking to pursue studies in Canada, a study permit is necessary. This permit is required for academic, professional, or vocational training at Canadian educational institutions.
As far as the application fee is concerned, the details are as under:
|Fees
|Canadian Dollars
|Study permit (including extensions) – per person
|150
|
Restore your status as a student
Restore your status ($200) and get a new study permit ($150)
|350
Work Visa
This is the most important and visibly most sought-after type of visa for Canada or any other country. A work permit enables non-Canadian citizens to legally work in Canada for a designated employer. It is issued with specific conditions and generally has a limited validity period.
The breakdown of fees for this visa type is as under:
|Fees
|Canadian Dollars
|Work permit (including extensions) – per person
|155
|
Work permit (including extensions) – per group (3 or more performing artists)
Maximum fee for a group of 3 or more performing artists applying at the same time and place
|465
|Open work permit holder
|100
|
Restore your status as a worker
Restore your status ($200) and get a new work permit ($155)
|355
It is to be noted that as far as the Work permit maximum group fee is concerned, to qualify, you must be a group of three or more performing artists and their staff, and apply at the same time and place.
If you also need visitor visas (temporary resident visas), you still need to pay for them individually. For visitor visas, the group fee only applies to families.
Permanent Resident Visa
A Canada permanent resident visa allows individuals the opportunity to work and live in Canada indefinitely, subject to certain conditions.
The associated costs for this type of visa varies based on the immigration program, number of applicants, and processing time. For instance, the application fee for Business Immigration costs 2,140 Canadian Dollars but for Caregivers, it is 1,085 Canadian Dollars.
Understanding the visa fees for Canada is crucial for individuals planning their visit, study, work, or permanent residency in the country. Being aware of the costs will help applicants make informed decisions and prepare accordingly.
