Search

Immigration

What is Canada visa fee for 2023? This detailed guide explains everything

Web Desk 11:21 PM | 31 May, 2023
What is Canada visa fee for 2023? This detailed guide explains everything

TORONTO - Canada has always been a sought-after destination for individuals looking to explore new opportunities and immerse themselves in its diverse culture and stunning landscapes.

To legally enter Canada, obtaining a visa is essential. In this article, we will provide an overview of the current Canada visa fees for 2023 and the conditions one must meet to reside in the country.

Visitor Visa

If you plan to visit Canada for travel, business meetings, family visits, or stopovers, a visitor visa is required. It falls under the temporary residence category and allows a maximum stay of six months.

As far as the cost of a visitor visa is concerned, it is detailed below: 

Fees Canadian Dollars

Visitor visa (including super visa) - per person

Single or multiple entry temporary resident visa

 100

Visitor visa – per family (1 fee per family of 5 or more people)

Single or multiple entry temporary resident visa; maximum fee for a family of 5 or more people applying at the same time and place

 500
Extend your stay as a visitor – per person 100

Restore your status as a visitor

Visa fee not needed

 200

It is to be mentioned that to be eligible to pay the maximum fee of $500 (in Canadian dollars), family members must all apply at the same time and same place and your children must qualify as dependants.

Student Visa 

For individuals seeking to pursue studies in Canada, a study permit is necessary. This permit is required for academic, professional, or vocational training at Canadian educational institutions.

As far as the application fee is concerned, the details are as under:

Fees Canadian Dollars
Study permit (including extensions) – per person 150

Restore your status as a student

Restore your status ($200) and get a new study permit ($150)

 350

Work Visa

This is the most important and visibly most sought-after type of visa for Canada or any other country. A work permit enables non-Canadian citizens to legally work in Canada for a designated employer. It is issued with specific conditions and generally has a limited validity period.

The breakdown of fees for this visa type is as under:

    Fees Canadian Dollars
    Work permit (including extensions) – per person 155

    Work permit (including extensions) – per group (3 or more performing artists)

    Maximum fee for a group of 3 or more performing artists applying at the same time and place

    		 465
    Open work permit holder 100

    Restore your status as a worker

    Restore your status ($200) and get a new work permit ($155)

    		 355

    It is to be noted that as far as the Work permit maximum group fee is concerned, to qualify, you must be a group of three or more performing artists and their staff, and apply at the same time and place.

    If you also need visitor visas (temporary resident visas), you still need to pay for them individually. For visitor visas, the group fee only applies to families.

    Permanent Resident Visa

    A Canada permanent resident visa allows individuals the opportunity to work and live in Canada indefinitely, subject to certain conditions.

    The associated costs for this type of visa varies based on the immigration program, number of applicants, and processing time. For instance, the application fee for Business Immigration costs 2,140 Canadian Dollars but for Caregivers, it is 1,085 Canadian Dollars.

    Understanding the visa fees for Canada is crucial for individuals planning their visit, study, work, or permanent residency in the country. Being aware of the costs will help applicants make informed decisions and prepare accordingly.

    Web Desk
    Web Desk

    Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

    Immigration

    US increases visa fee for Pakistani applicants: Here is the revised fee for each visa category

    04:30 PM | 31 May, 2023

    This Asian country is launching Golden Visa for 10 years and it's not China

    11:07 AM | 31 May, 2023

    Breaking: Pakistanis can still apply for Hajj 2023 under govt scheme and here's the deadline

    10:50 PM | 30 May, 2023

    Canada accelerates visa processing for spousal applicants, announces new open work permit: Details inside

    08:10 PM | 28 May, 2023

    Hong Kong set to tighten visa policy: Here's what visa seekers need to declare from June 19

    11:46 PM | 27 May, 2023

    US announces new visa policy for Bangladesh ahead of elections

    11:10 PM | 25 May, 2023

    Advertisement

    Latest

    Activists, journalists join hands to safeguard youth from smoking

    01:42 AM | 1 Jun, 2023

    Horoscope

    Daily Horoscope – 31st May, 2023

    09:03 AM | 31 May, 2023

    Forex

    USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains stable against dollar amid ongoing talks with IMF

    KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which is facing blows in the open market, remained stable against the US dollar, in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

    The local currency moved slightly upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market. Before noon, PKR was hovering around 285.22, with a slight increase of Rs0.13.

    As the situation remained under control in the interbank market, the rupee hits a fresh record low in the open market and was selling at 315 per dollar.

    In a recent development, the IMF mission chief shared positive news, confirming that talks are underway with Pakistani authorities. The resumption of the IMF programme remains important for the crisis-hit country.

    https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/31-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-31-2023

    Gold & Silver Rate

    Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 31 2023

    KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,300 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,160.   

    Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

    Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

    City Gold Silver
    Lahore PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
    Karachi PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
    Islamabad PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
    Peshawar PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
    Quetta PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
    Sialkot PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
    Attock PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
    Gujranwala PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
    Jehlum PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
    Multan PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
    Bahawalpur PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
    Gujrat PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
    Nawabshah PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
    Chakwal PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
    Hyderabad PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
    Nowshehra PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
    Sargodha PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
    Faisalabad PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485
    Mirpur PKR 232,300 PKR 2,485

    Advertisement

    E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

    Lifestyle

    Blogs

    Top Lists

    Follow us on Facebook

    Follow us on Twitter

    Sign up for Newsletter

    Famous People

    Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

    Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

    Profile: Saim Ayub

    Profile: Donald Trump

    Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

    Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

    Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

    Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

    Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

    Powered By: