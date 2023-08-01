Search

OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT app for Android users globally

04:06 PM | 1 Aug, 2023
Source: Twitter

NEW YORK – OpenAI, an American artificial intelligence research laboratory, has rolled out the ChatGPT app for Android devices for all countries and regions where it is supported.

The company announced the development on its Twitter handle, stating: “Our ChatGPT app for Android is now available in all countries and regions where ChatGPT is supported!”

The app is also available to users in Pakistan as earlier it was available for iOS users in the country. 

Features of ChatGPT's Android app

The official ChatGPT Android app is made to provide users with a wide range of features that take advantage of OpenAI's cutting-edge AI capabilities.

The free software gives users access to the most recent OpenAI model improvements and allows synchronisation of user history across various devices.

With the push of a button, the ChatGPT Android app aims to revolutionise how people engage with AI by providing quick responses, individualised guidance, and creative inspiration.

Additionally, it guarantees possibilities for learning and offers expert advice in a variety of sectors. 

