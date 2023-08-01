Minerals Summit: COAS Asim Munir invites foreign investors to discover ‘hidden treasure’ in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday invited the foreign investors to discover “hidden treasure” in shape of minerals in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Army chief stated this while addressing the Pakistan Mineral Summit in Islamabad where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other officials were also present.

He said, “Our homeland is blessed with various minerals, and it is our social responsibility to contribute to the national economy.

General Asim Munir said that the Pakistani government had established the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in collaboration with all institutions. Its establishment brings all stakeholders to a common platform, besides formulating new principles for easy business for both local and foreign investors.

General Asim Munir emphasized that walking on the path of peace and prosperity is the key to stability, and mineral projects are sources of progress for the public.

While referring to teachings of the Holy Quran, he said that Allah helps those who help themselves.

He further stated Pakistan was blessed with snow-capped mountains, vast deserts and coastal plains. “It is our social responsibility to play our role and contribute to the country's economy,” he said.

On this occasion, COAS thanked foreign investors from different countries, including Saudi Arabia, for their participation in the summit.