Minerals Summit: COAS Asim Munir invites foreign investors to discover ‘hidden treasure’ in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday invited the foreign investors to discover “hidden treasure” in shape of minerals in Pakistan.
The Pakistan Army chief stated this while addressing the Pakistan Mineral Summit in Islamabad where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other officials were also present.
He said, “Our homeland is blessed with various minerals, and it is our social responsibility to contribute to the national economy.
General Asim Munir said that the Pakistani government had established the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in collaboration with all institutions. Its establishment brings all stakeholders to a common platform, besides formulating new principles for easy business for both local and foreign investors.
General Asim Munir emphasized that walking on the path of peace and prosperity is the key to stability, and mineral projects are sources of progress for the public.
While referring to teachings of the Holy Quran, he said that Allah helps those who help themselves.
He further stated Pakistan was blessed with snow-capped mountains, vast deserts and coastal plains. “It is our social responsibility to play our role and contribute to the country's economy,” he said.
On this occasion, COAS thanked foreign investors from different countries, including Saudi Arabia, for their participation in the summit.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 1, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|320.5
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373
|376.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.1
|77.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.72
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Karachi
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Quetta
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Attock
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Multan
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.