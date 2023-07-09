Pakistan approves new policy to woo foreign investment

ISLAMABAD – To enhance both foreign and domestic investments, the government has approved a new investment policy for 2023 aimed at attracting investors through the adoption of best practices and the creation of an optimal investment environment.
This policy is a result of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, an apex body formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which includes the army chief and provincial chief ministers. The council’s objective is to facilitate foreign investment and remove barriers that impede investment inflows.
Known as the Pakistan Investment Policy (PIP) 2023, the federal cabinet has given its approval through a circulated summary. It is anticipated that this new policy will attract investments totalling $20-25 billion within the next few years. The policy has been developed in consultation with the World Bank, International Finance Corporation, and both provincial and federal institutions.
Under this new policy, the minimum equity requirement for foreign investment has been abolished, allowing foreign investors to invest in all sectors except for casinos, consumable alcohol manufacturing, arms and ammunition, atomic energy, high explosives, currency, and mining. Foreign investors will also have the freedom to repatriate their entire profits abroad in their own currency and will receive special protection.
Foreign investors will no longer face restrictions on leasing or transferring land. Restrictions on foreign real estate developers have been lifted, and there will be no differentiation between foreign and domestic developers. Additionally, foreign investors will be allowed to hold a 60% stake in agricultural projects and 100% equity in corporate agriculture farming.
The policy focuses on simplifying regulations and provides guidelines for establishing an investment grievances mechanism to address investment disputes. It also outlines mechanisms for granting incentives based on performance and location, protects investors in terms of fund transfers, expropriation, fair treatment, and freedom to establish businesses in the country.
This development follows statements by Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, who revealed that Saudi Arabia and the UAE have expressed strong interest in Pakistan’s information technology and agriculture sectors. Saudi Arabia has allocated $24 billion for investments, while the UAE has allocated $22 billion for exploring opportunities in these sectors.
The World Bank projects that Pakistan’s GDP-to-investment ratio will decrease from 15% in 2020 to 13.3% in 2024. The PIP 2023 aims to reverse this trend by gradually increasing the net foreign direct investment (FDI) ratio from an average of 15% to 20%. Increased FDI is expected to improve Pakistan’s economic complexity by diversifying its export products and services, leading to higher export revenues through value-added activities.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 9, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.