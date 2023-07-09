Pakistan says Switzerland could play role of catalyst to promote regional peace

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s inability to afford tension in the region and emphasized the country’s reluctance to squander its resources. He called upon Switzerland to act as a catalyst in the region, fostering peace.
The Prime Minister made these remarks during a ceremony held in Nathiagali to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan and Switzerland on disaster management.
He regarded the event as a crucial step toward enhancing cooperation between the two nations, enabling them to leverage technology and expertise to jointly address natural calamities in the future.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope for Swiss cooperation in acquiring an advanced warning system and other tools to maximize Pakistan’s protection against natural disasters.
Despite Pakistan’s minimal carbon footprint, the prime minister reiterated that the country was grappling with the repercussions of global climate change. He appreciated the Swiss Foreign Minister’s emphasis on regional peace, underlining the significance of maintaining peace in this part of the world.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted that Switzerland had the potential to play a pivotal role in promoting peace as long-lasting peace was unattainable until issues, including Kashmir, were resolved.
The prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting progress, prosperity, eliminating unemployment and poverty, advancing education, information technology, industry, women’s empowerment, and agriculture for the betterment of the people.
Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland, speaking at the event, emphasized the importance of the MoU in fostering collaboration against climate change. Acknowledging Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes, he acknowledged the country’s vulnerability to natural disasters, exemplified by last year’s floods, which caused widespread destruction and displacement of people.
The Swiss Minister highlighted the urgent need for international cooperation to mitigate the risks associated with natural catastrophes. He pledged his government’s continued cooperation, strengthening bilateral ties, and pooling resources in this domain. Additionally, he underscored the swift emergency aid and support provided by the Swiss government during the devastating floods in Pakistan between 2010 and 2022.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 9, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.