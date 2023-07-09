Search

Pakistan says Switzerland could play role of catalyst to promote regional peace

Web Desk 11:37 AM | 9 Jul, 2023
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s inability to afford tension in the region and emphasized the country’s reluctance to squander its resources. He called upon Switzerland to act as a catalyst in the region, fostering peace.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during a ceremony held in Nathiagali to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan and Switzerland on disaster management.

He regarded the event as a crucial step toward enhancing cooperation between the two nations, enabling them to leverage technology and expertise to jointly address natural calamities in the future.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope for Swiss cooperation in acquiring an advanced warning system and other tools to maximize Pakistan’s protection against natural disasters.

Despite Pakistan’s minimal carbon footprint, the prime minister reiterated that the country was grappling with the repercussions of global climate change. He appreciated the Swiss Foreign Minister’s emphasis on regional peace, underlining the significance of maintaining peace in this part of the world.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted that Switzerland had the potential to play a pivotal role in promoting peace as long-lasting peace was unattainable until issues, including Kashmir, were resolved.

The prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting progress, prosperity, eliminating unemployment and poverty, advancing education, information technology, industry, women’s empowerment, and agriculture for the betterment of the people.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland, speaking at the event, emphasized the importance of the MoU in fostering collaboration against climate change. Acknowledging Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes, he acknowledged the country’s vulnerability to natural disasters, exemplified by last year’s floods, which caused widespread destruction and displacement of people.

The Swiss Minister highlighted the urgent need for international cooperation to mitigate the risks associated with natural catastrophes. He pledged his government’s continued cooperation, strengthening bilateral ties, and pooling resources in this domain. Additionally, he underscored the swift emergency aid and support provided by the Swiss government during the devastating floods in Pakistan between 2010 and 2022.

