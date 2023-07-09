Search

Pakistan squad arrives in Sri Lanka to play Test series

Web Desk 02:00 PM | 9 Jul, 2023
Pakistan squad arrives in Sri Lanka to play Test series
COLOMBO – The Pakistan cricket team has completed their training camp and arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series against the host country.

The team is scheduled to travel to Hambantota for a two-day warm-up match on July 11 and 12 after a day of rest. The first Test of the series will take place on July 16 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, while the second Test will be held at the Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo from July 24-28.

In their previous tour to Sri Lanka in July 2022, Pakistan played a two-match Test series which ended in a 1-1 draw. Pakistan won the first Test by four wickets, achieving the best run chase at the cricket ground by successfully reaching the target of 342. However, the hosts bounced back in the second Test, winning by 246 runs to level the series.

The Pakistan squad for the tour includes Babar Azam as the captain, with Mohammad Rizwan as the vice-captain and wicketkeeper. The squad also features players like Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Sarfaraz Ahmed, among others.

The player support personnel accompanying the team include Rehan-ul-Haq as the team manager, Grant Bradburn as the head coach, and Andrew Puttick as the batting coach. Morne Morkel serves as the bowling coach, while Aftab Khan is the fielding coach. The team is further supported by Abdul Rehman as the assistant coach, Drikus Saaiman as the strength and conditioning coach, and Cliffe Deacon as the physiotherapist. Additionally, there are personnel responsible for media and digital content management, security, analysis, and massage therapy.

Overall, the Pakistan cricket team's tour of Sri Lanka comprises a warm-up match followed by two Test matches, with the team aiming to perform well and secure positive results in the series.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

