PU entry test results 2023

Universities conduct standardized exams to assess student's knowledge, skills, and aptitude in specific academic areas, and these tests are part of the admission process.

Punjab University also conducted these results and now announced entry test for test 2023. University of Punjab conducted the first entry test on June 25 for admissions to undergraduate programs. and thousands of students registered for the PU Entry Test 2023.

Punjab University Entry Test Result Check Online

Punjab University has announced results of first entry test, and students can check results by entering their roll number at http://pu.edu.pk/splash/admissiontest

PU second Entry Test 2023

University of Punjab started registration for second entry test on June 28, 2023, and candidates Students who appeared in first entry test can also register for the second entry test to improve their marks.

Aspirants can apply till July 14, 2023, and test will be conducted on July 23, 2023, and its results will be announced next month.