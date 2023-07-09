PU entry test results 2023

Universities conduct standardized exams to assess student's knowledge, skills, and aptitude in specific academic areas, and these tests are part of the admission process.
Punjab University also conducted these results and now announced entry test for test 2023. University of Punjab conducted the first entry test on June 25 for admissions to undergraduate programs. and thousands of students registered for the PU Entry Test 2023.
Punjab University has announced results of first entry test, and students can check results by entering their roll number at http://pu.edu.pk/splash/admissiontest
University of Punjab started registration for second entry test on June 28, 2023, and candidates Students who appeared in first entry test can also register for the second entry test to improve their marks.
Aspirants can apply till July 14, 2023, and test will be conducted on July 23, 2023, and its results will be announced next month.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 9, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,400
