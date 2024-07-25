Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates today

KARACHI – Gold registered downward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday amid dip in global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs2,300 to settle at Rs250,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs1,972 to reach Rs214,763.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $43 to settle at $2,370 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded losses in Pakistani market as per tola price dropped by Rs60 to settle at Rs2,860. The price of 10-gram silver decreased by Rs2,451.98.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs2,300 to close at Rs252,800. Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs1,972 to settle at Rs216,735.