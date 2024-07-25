iPhones, Samsung devices to get more expensive after new 25pc taxes in Pakistan

KARACHI – Mobile phone prices are already all-time high, and now newly imposed taxes by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will further add to woes.
The country's apex tax collection authority announced new sales tax policy under the updated Sales Tax Act, 1990, which took effect on July 25, 2024.
The new policy imposes 25pc sales tax on the import of completely built-up (CBU) mobile phones with a value exceeding $500 per unit. For CBU phones valued at $500 or less, the tax rate will be 18%.
Locally assembled CBU phones will also be subject to an 18% sales tax, the same as for imports in completely knocked down (CKD) or semi-knocked down (SKD) forms.
This shift is intended to boost revenue by targeting high-end mobile phone imports. Experts anticipate that this could lead to higher prices for premium smartphones in Pakistan.
Pakistani government is taking stern measures under tax reform strategy aimed at enhancing fiscal stability in response to economic pressures.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 25, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.65 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.65
|205.65
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
