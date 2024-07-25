Search

From Vision to Reality: TPL Insurance's Evolution and Innovative Solutions

25 Jul, 2024
From Vision to Reality: TPL Insurance's Evolution and Innovative Solutions
TPL Insurance has consistently pushed the boundaries of traditional insurance, evolving into a leader in the industry with a strong equity-based direction. This journey of growth and innovation has positioned TPL Insurance as a trusted provider, offering comprehensive and need-centric solutions to its customers.

Founded with a vision to revolutionize the insurance sector, TPL Insurance has grown exponentially over the years. Through strategic partnerships and a keen understanding of market needs, TPL has expanded its product portfolio to cater to a diverse customer base.

TPL Insurance’s product suite is designed to address the evolving needs of its customers. With offerings that span General Insurance, Health Insurance, Motor Insurance, and more, they ensure comprehensive coverage. Their innovative solutions, such as the ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ plan, Motorway Insurance, and Drive Pro, reflect their commitment to leveraging technology for customer convenience and satisfaction.

A significant aspect of TPL Insurance's transformation into an insurtech leader is the development and implementation of its mobile application and digitizing internal processes. This application provides customers with easy access to a range of services, from purchasing and renewing policies to filing claims and tracking their status.

In line with their vision of making insurance accessible and stress-free, TPL Insurance recently launched their brand promise 'JiyoBefikr'. This campaign epitomizes TPL Insurance’s dedication to providing peace of mind through reliable and innovative insurance solutions. 'JiyoBefikr', meaning 'Live without worry', aims to shift lifestyles by highlighting the convenience and security that TPL Insurance offers. The tagline ‘JiyoBefikr’ perfectly encapsulates the essence of insurance—providing relief and freedom from worries.

From its inception to its current status as a leading insurtech in Pakistan, TPL Insurance’s journey is a testament to its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. The ‘JiyoBefikr’ campaign marks a significant step in their mission to empower customers with peace of mind and freedom to live life fully. As TPL Insurance continues to evolve, it remains steadfast in its goal to redefine the insurance landscape with equity-based, innovative solutions.

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 25 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 25, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.65 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.75
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.63
Australian Dollar AUD 184.95 186.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.65 205.65
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

