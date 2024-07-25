Fuel tanker capsizes in Karachi's Baloch Colony Bridge, causing massive oil spill

Traffic disrupted as oil tanker crush car
KARACHI – A fuel tanker carrying thousands of liters of oil capsized, port city authorities said, as they raced to contain spill.
Reports in local media said oil tanker overturned and crushed a vehicle near Baloch Colony Bridge, while authorities raised fears of potential fire hazard.
The tanker driver managed to escape the site after the accident, and tanker began leaking petrol, exacerbating the traffic issues.
Rescue teams also requested heavy machinery to lift the tanker and free the trapped car, but their efforts are hindered by a large crowd of onlookers. There are also concerns about a possible fire due to the petrol leak.
Eyewitnesses also indicated that family was inside the car when it was crushed. The bridge connecting Qayyum Abad and Baloch Colony has been closed to traffic as a result.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 25, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.65 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.65
|205.65
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
