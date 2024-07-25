Fuel tanker capsizes in Karachi's Baloch Colony Bridge, causing massive oil spill

KARACHI – A fuel tanker carrying thousands of liters of oil capsized, port city authorities said, as they raced to contain spill.

Reports in local media said oil tanker overturned and crushed a vehicle near Baloch Colony Bridge, while authorities raised fears of potential fire hazard.

The tanker driver managed to escape the site after the accident, and tanker began leaking petrol, exacerbating the traffic issues.

Rescue teams also requested heavy machinery to lift the tanker and free the trapped car, but their efforts are hindered by a large crowd of onlookers. There are also concerns about a possible fire due to the petrol leak.

Eyewitnesses also indicated that family was inside the car when it was crushed. The bridge connecting Qayyum Abad and Baloch Colony has been closed to traffic as a result.