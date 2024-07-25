Is Punjab govt considering to extend summer vacations for Schools like Sindh?

LAHORE – Students in Punjab are looking for any news about extension in school holidays after such announcement by Sindh authorties.
Schools in Punjab were closed on May 25 after provincial government announced extra holidays amid heatwave. As per the announcement, summer break for all government and private schools in Punjab was from June 1 - August 14.
As per latest information, Punjab Education Department is not considering to extend school holidays and all institutions are expected to reopen on August 15, 2024.
Maryam Nawaz led Punjab government may reassess the schedule based on current weather conditions.
Sindh Education Department extended the summer vacation for schools until August 14 due to heatwaves and the monsoon season.
Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah announced this decision, with schools continuing Independence Day activities on August 14. Schools will reopen on August 15 to start the new academic year. Previously, the summer break was scheduled from June 1 to July 31, 2024.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 25, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.65 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.65
|205.65
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
