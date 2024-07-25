Is Punjab govt considering to extend summer vacations for Schools like Sindh?

LAHORE – Students in Punjab are looking for any news about extension in school holidays after such announcement by Sindh authorties.

Schools in Punjab were closed on May 25 after provincial government announced extra holidays amid heatwave. As per the announcement, summer break for all government and private schools in Punjab was from June 1 - August 14.

As per latest information, Punjab Education Department is not considering to extend school holidays and all institutions are expected to reopen on August 15, 2024.

Maryam Nawaz led Punjab government may reassess the schedule based on current weather conditions.

Sindh Summer Vacations 2024

Sindh Education Department extended the summer vacation for schools until August 14 due to heatwaves and the monsoon season.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah announced this decision, with schools continuing Independence Day activities on August 14. Schools will reopen on August 15 to start the new academic year. Previously, the summer break was scheduled from June 1 to July 31, 2024.



