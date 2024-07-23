Sindh extends summer vacation for schools till August 14

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 23, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.25 for buying and 280.70 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 354.5 and selling rate is 358.35.

British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.

Currency Rates Today