Fire at New York's JFK airport injures 9, disrupts flight schedules

A fire at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York has resulted in injuries to nine individuals and has caused significant disruptions to flight schedules.

According to American media reports, the fire broke out in an escalator within the airport, leading to a thick plume of smoke that affected many passengers. The blaze caused panic among travelers, resulting in a rush and pushing that left nine people injured. Four of these individuals were taken to the hospital; their conditions are reported to be stable.

The fire department responded swiftly, bringing the blaze under control shortly after the incident. Authorities evacuated the affected area to ensure the safety of passengers.

The terminal where the fire occurred experienced partial disruption to flight operations, affecting the airport's overall flight schedule. Airport officials are advising travelers to confirm their flight times before heading to the airport due to the ongoing disruptions