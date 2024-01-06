Search

Who is Hania Aamir's mystery man?

Maheen Khawaja
08:19 PM | 6 Jan, 2024
Who is Hania Aamir's mystery man?
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Lollywood dimple queen Hania Aamir has once again sparked dating speculations through her recent Instagram post, leaving fans eager to unravel the mystery behind her latest companion.

Tuning into the virtual world on a Friday evening, the 'Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha' actor shared a captivating six-image gallery set against the scenic backdrop of Murree Hills. The visuals showcase Aamir amidst lush greenery and engaged in a game of tennis. One photo and a video feature the actress alongside an unidentified man, his face cleverly concealed from the frame.

Adding to the intrigue, the post's caption, filled with whimsy, reads, "See my mind is kinda hazy, tu katti dor, hai launda crazy, gumrah hun, teri ankhoon ka khumar." The enigmatic message has left social media users buzzing with curiosity.

With over 837,000 likes and counting, the post has set social platforms abuzz with a singular question: Is Hania Aamir romantically involved, and if so, who is the fortunate individual capturing her attention?

Adding a layer of complexity, certain reports suggest an alternative narrative. Rather than a personal relationship update, speculation arises that the shared photos might be behind-the-scenes glimpses from an upcoming music video. Allegedly, the project features singer Haider Mustehsan, brother of the renowned singer Momina Mustehsan, with Hania Aamir, and is currently in production in the picturesque locale of Murree. 

Her recent works include Superstar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mere Humsafar and Sang-e-Mah.

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

