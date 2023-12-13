'Barbenheimer' leads Golden Globe nominations

When Barbie and Oppenheimer come together, you know it will be a chart-buster! Just like summertime dominated by the Hollywood classics, the newly revamped Golden Globes nominations on Monday were also dominated by Barbenheimer.
Barbie secured nine nominations, including best comedy as well as acting nominations for lead actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Being this year's top-grossing movie, earning more than $1.4 billion globally, Barbie, also clinched three best song nominations, and recognition for its writer-director Greta Gerwig.
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed film about the inventor of the nuclear bomb, took a whopping eight nominations, including best drama and best director. Cast members including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.
The two blockbusters have a strong headstart for Hollywood's awards season, which ends with the Oscars in March.
"It's amazing that they maintained that momentum," said the Globes' new executive vice president Tim Gray. "Last July, people were exclaiming about how popular they are, but I think nobody was confident that they were going to dominate the awards. But they did."
Cedric The Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama announced the Globes nominees on CBS Mornings in the pre-dawn hours in Los Angeles.
A new category for "best cinematic or box office achievement" was added in the categories. Among the eight nominees were Universal's The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Marvel superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Also, the number of nominees in each category has been increased.
A-listers such as Leonardo DiCaprio - the star of Martin Scorsese's crime epic Killers of the Flower Moon - and Emma Stone for her turn in the female Frankenstein-esque drama Poor Things scored nominations. So did Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Timothee Chalamet (Wonka), Natalie Portman (May December) and Bradley Cooper - as both actor and director of Maestro.
The Globes also honoured the best in television. Succession topped the drama section with nine nominations, while The Bear and Only Murders in the Building led their section with five each.
The 81st Golden Globes ceremony will take place in Beverly Hills on January 7.
Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against US dollar, and other currencies on Wednesday.
During the mid of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.8 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro dropped slightly at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|286
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.68
|40.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.99
|41.39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.04
|930.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.86
|61.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.88
|175.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.02
|26.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.31
|745.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.11
|27.41
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.13
|325.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.94
|8.09
Gold prices moved down in the local market amid negative trend in the international market.
On Wednesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs1,800 and hovers at Rs213,600.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by over Rs1,400 to Rs183,130. Price of 22 Karat Gold is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs188,650 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,700 for each tola.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal stands stands at $1978 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,600
|PKR 2,430
