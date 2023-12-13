Search

Lifestyle

'Barbenheimer' leads Golden Globe nominations

Noor Fatima
01:44 PM | 13 Dec, 2023
'Barbenheimer' leads Golden Globe nominations
Source: Instagram

When Barbie and Oppenheimer come together, you know it will be a chart-buster! Just like summertime dominated by the Hollywood classics, the newly revamped Golden Globes nominations on Monday were also dominated by Barbenheimer. 

Barbie secured nine nominations, including best comedy as well as acting nominations for lead actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Being this year's top-grossing movie, earning more than $1.4 billion globally, Barbie, also clinched three best song nominations, and recognition for its writer-director Greta Gerwig.

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed film about the inventor of the nuclear bomb, took a whopping eight nominations, including best drama and best director. Cast members including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.

The two blockbusters have a strong headstart for Hollywood's awards season, which ends with the Oscars in March.

"It's amazing that they maintained that momentum," said the Globes' new executive vice president Tim Gray. "Last July, people were exclaiming about how popular they are, but I think nobody was confident that they were going to dominate the awards. But they did." 

Cedric The Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama announced the Globes nominees on CBS Mornings in the pre-dawn hours in Los Angeles.

A new category for "best cinematic or box office achievement" was added in the categories. Among the eight nominees were Universal's The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Marvel superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Also, the number of nominees in each category has been increased. 

A-listers such as Leonardo DiCaprio - the star of Martin Scorsese's crime epic Killers of the Flower Moon - and Emma Stone for her turn in the female Frankenstein-esque drama Poor Things scored nominations. So did Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Timothee Chalamet (Wonka), Natalie Portman (May December) and Bradley Cooper - as both actor and director of Maestro.

The Globes also honoured the best in television. Succession topped the drama section with nine nominations, while The Bear and Only Murders in the Building led their section with five each.

The 81st Golden Globes ceremony will take place in Beverly Hills on January 7.

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

10:52 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill glows in mesmerizing golden hour selfies

08:12 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

Arooj Aftab sets sights on double victory with two nominations for ...

04:51 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

Ducky Bhai acquires UAE's golden visa

10:36 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan turns 58 with a special surprise for fans across the ...

10:55 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

Lollywood celebrities react to LUX Style Awards nominations, express ...

10:18 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

Yashma Gill 'grateful' after acquiring 10-year long residency Golden ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:22 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

UHS final merit list 2023-24 for MBBS, BDS admissions in Punjab issued

Horoscope

08:47 AM | 13 Dec, 2023

 Daily Horoscope - 13th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 December 2023

Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against US dollar, and other currencies on Wednesday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

During the mid of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.8 for buying and 286.15 for selling.

Euro dropped slightly at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.9 286
Euro EUR 306 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.82 763.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.68 40.08
Danish Krone DKK 40.99 41.39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.04 930.04
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.86 61.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.88 175.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.02 26.32
Omani Riyal OMR 737.31 745.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.11 27.41
Swiss Franc CHF 323.13 325.63
Thai Bhat THB 7.94 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan fall sharply; Check today gold rates 13 December 2023

Gold prices moved down in the local market amid negative trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 13 December 2023

On Wednesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs1,800 and hovers at Rs213,600.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by over Rs1,400 to Rs183,130. Price of 22 Karat Gold is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs188,650 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,700 for each tola.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal stands stands at $1978 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Karachi PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Islamabad PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Peshawar PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Quetta PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Sialkot PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Attock PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Gujranwala PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Jehlum PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Multan PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Bahawalpur PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Gujrat PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Nawabshah PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Chakwal PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Hyderabad PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Nowshehra PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Sargodha PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Faisalabad PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Mirpur PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: