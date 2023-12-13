'Barbenheimer' leads Golden Globe nominations

When Barbie and Oppenheimer come together, you know it will be a chart-buster! Just like summertime dominated by the Hollywood classics, the newly revamped Golden Globes nominations on Monday were also dominated by Barbenheimer.

Barbie secured nine nominations, including best comedy as well as acting nominations for lead actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Being this year's top-grossing movie, earning more than $1.4 billion globally, Barbie, also clinched three best song nominations, and recognition for its writer-director Greta Gerwig.

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed film about the inventor of the nuclear bomb, took a whopping eight nominations, including best drama and best director. Cast members including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.

The two blockbusters have a strong headstart for Hollywood's awards season, which ends with the Oscars in March.

"It's amazing that they maintained that momentum," said the Globes' new executive vice president Tim Gray. "Last July, people were exclaiming about how popular they are, but I think nobody was confident that they were going to dominate the awards. But they did."

Cedric The Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama announced the Globes nominees on CBS Mornings in the pre-dawn hours in Los Angeles.

A new category for "best cinematic or box office achievement" was added in the categories. Among the eight nominees were Universal's The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Marvel superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Also, the number of nominees in each category has been increased.

A-listers such as Leonardo DiCaprio - the star of Martin Scorsese's crime epic Killers of the Flower Moon - and Emma Stone for her turn in the female Frankenstein-esque drama Poor Things scored nominations. So did Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Timothee Chalamet (Wonka), Natalie Portman (May December) and Bradley Cooper - as both actor and director of Maestro.

The Globes also honoured the best in television. Succession topped the drama section with nine nominations, while The Bear and Only Murders in the Building led their section with five each.

The 81st Golden Globes ceremony will take place in Beverly Hills on January 7.