Has Rabi Pirzada got married?

Former pop star Rabi Pirzada, who once bid adieu to her singing career and embraced a devout path, appears to have embarked on a fresh and enigmatic chapter in her life.

A recent viral sensation on Facebook has ignited a storm of admiration, featuring a captivating image of her adorned in a stunning white traditional wedding dress. The star exudes timeless elegance, complementing the attire with a delicate headpiece and a matching silver jewellery set.

"Alhumdullilah" she captioned with a praying hands emoji.



Recently, she also shared a photo on her Twitter handle in which she is holding hands with a mysterious man inside a car with the caption “thama ho hath tum ne dunya ka dar kahan, rishton ki bandishon ka wesa asar kahan, chore to jaa rehi hon dunya ko sab se peechey…”.