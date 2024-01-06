Has Rabi Pirzada got married?

Former pop star Rabi Pirzada, who once bid adieu to her singing career and embraced a devout path, appears to have embarked on a fresh and enigmatic chapter in her life.
A recent viral sensation on Facebook has ignited a storm of admiration, featuring a captivating image of her adorned in a stunning white traditional wedding dress. The star exudes timeless elegance, complementing the attire with a delicate headpiece and a matching silver jewellery set.
"Alhumdullilah" she captioned with a praying hands emoji.
Recently, she also shared a photo on her Twitter handle in which she is holding hands with a mysterious man inside a car with the caption “thama ho hath tum ne dunya ka dar kahan, rishton ki bandishon ka wesa asar kahan, chore to jaa rehi hon dunya ko sab se peechey…”.
Pakistani currency saw gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.7
|283.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.61
|757.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.49
|925.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.12
|740.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.46
|333.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices in Pakistan witness negative trajectory despite surge in the international market.
On Saturday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,000 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold dropped to Rs186,430/
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs201,390, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,240 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,775.00 for each tola.
Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.