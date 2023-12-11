Rabi Pirzada's cryptic post with mystery man raises eyebrows

Rabi Pirzada, the former Pakistani singer turned politician, has sparked speculation regarding a potential marriage through a cryptic post on the social networking platform X (formerly Twitter).

The artist, who transitioned from the entertainment industry to embrace Islam, shared a photo in which she is holding hands with a mysterious man inside a car.

Pirzada added poetic lines to complement the image: “thama ho hath tum ne dunya ka dar kahan, rishton ki bandishon ka wesa asar kahan, chore to jaa rehi hon dunya ko sab se peechey…”.

تھاما جو ہاتھ تم نے دنیا کا ڈر کہاں

رشتوں کی بندشوں کا ویسا اثر کہاں

چھوڑے تو جا رہی ہوں دنیا کو سب سے پیچھے

منزل تو مل ہی جائے ، جانا مگر کہاں

رابی

thama ho hath tum ne dunya ka dar kahan

rishton ki bandishon ka wesa asar kahan

chore to jaa rehi hon dunya ko sab se peechey… pic.twitter.com/neRIuq6uhD — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) December 9, 2023

Despite not providing explicit details about the person in the photograph, this post elicited congratulations and well-wishes from her followers and fans.

She has been known for her contributions to music and acting, but after leaving showbiz, she has dedicated herself to practicing her faith and participating in charitable activities.