Priyanka Chopra joins global call for ceasefire in Gaza

In the face of a U.S. veto on a UN resolution, Israel has intensified its offensive in Gaza. The United States has approved an emergency sale of $106 million worth of tank ammunition to support Israel's military actions. Tragically, over 2 million Palestinians find themselves trapped in Gaza, experiencing heightened bombardment even in designated "safe zones."

Alarming reports emerge as Palestinians released from Israeli detention allege abuse during a recent round-up of men. The death toll has now surpassed 17,700, with hospitals overwhelmed by the influx of bodies from recent bombings. The Israeli military holds Hamas accountable for civilian casualties, accusing them of employing human shields. The collapse of a truce in December resulted in over 2,500 Palestinian deaths, with hostages still held.

Humanitarian aid struggles to reach Gaza, contributing to severe food shortages, particularly in the north. The Biden administration opposes an open-ended cease-fire, citing concerns about Hamas threatening Israel. Despite international pressure and criticism of the U.S. stance, protests advocating for a cease-fire continue worldwide.

The situation is dire as thousands flee southern Gaza amid heavy gunfire and shelling, seeking refuge in overcrowded conditions in supposed safe zones. Amid these grim circumstances, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has used her platform on Instagram to advocate for a ceasefire, particularly emphasizing the impact on children. The original message of UNICEF, including a quote from UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, underscored the urgent need for sustainable humanitarian peace. The message highlighted the dire situation in the Gaza Strip, labelling it the most dangerous place for children globally.

Notably, in November, Chopra joined other celebrities such as Richard Gere, Hasan Minhaj, and Gigi Hadid in supporting an open letter urging the U.S. Congress and President Joe Biden to take immediate action to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.