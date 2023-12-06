Priyanka Chopra’s deepfake video goes viral

Several experts have sounded the alarm about the dangers of using Artificial Intelligence to create fake videos of public figures, and another Bollywood star has become the victim of the menace.

Priyanka Chopra becomes the latest star whose edited video takes the internet by storm. As Bollywood struggles with the menace of deep fake video, the Love Again star was latest to surface in Twitter trends where her morphed clip doing rounds on internet.

In the viral edited clip, Priyanka’s face stays, unlike the cases of other actors. The actor’s voice is edited in such a way that original audio has been replaced by fake brand endorsement.

The editing clip also makes her reveal annual earnings while promoting brand.

Earlier, other B. Town stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have also fallen prey to deepfake trend.

Indian authorities have called deepfakes as one of the biggest threats facing the system, causing it a triggering factor for chaos in society, and cautioned people to be vigilant.