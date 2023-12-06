Tigers maul man to death inside Bahawalpur zoo

BAHAWALPUR – A man was mauled to death by four tigers in their enclosure at the Sherbag Zoon in Southern Punjab city of Bahawalpur on Wednesday.

It is yet to known how the man entered the enclosure. The matter was reported to the police after zoo staff found the mauled body inside it.

Zoo administration told media that an investigation had been launched to find how the victim managed to reach the tiger’s courtyard despite hurdles placed to keep the citizen safe from the wild animals.

Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner said that the staff came to know about the incident when they saw a human shoe in mouth of the one of tiger this morning.

When they looked inside the enclosure, they found the dead body and informed the authorities in this regard. Later, the forensic team reached the spot and started investigation into the incident.

The deputy commission raised doubts about the mental state of the victim, saying why a person will enter the cage of the wild animals.

He further revealed that police had not received any report about missing of a person from yesterday to today.

He assured that an action will be taken if any administrative shortcomings were found during the probe.