‘Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat’ starrer Nausheen Masud dies of cancer

KARACHI – A brilliant actor, host and producer, Nausheen Masud, died of cancer on Wednesday.

Co-star Adnan Siddiqui shared the sad demise of the “Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat” star on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“Farewell to the remarkable Nausheen Masud, dear friend and beautiful soul. Her warmth and style added magic to every moment we shared on and off camera. Grateful for the memories we co-created. Rest peacefully, Nausheen,” Siddiqui wrote in the post.

Farewell to the remarkable Nausheen Masud, dear friend and beautiful soul. Her warmth and style added magic to every moment we shared on and off camera. Grateful for the memories we co-created. Rest peacefully, Nausheen. pic.twitter.com/xqn97UGcHl — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) December 6, 2023

Nausheen, who held a degree of Bachelors in Industrial Designing from St. Joseph's College, Karachi, essayed role in various serials, including Jaal, Colony 1952, and Ghar To Akhir Apna Hai, besides hosting various programs including Andaz Apna Apna.