Massive fire erupts at furniture shops under apartment tower in Karachi 

KARACHI – Massive fire erupts at multiple furniture shops under an apartment building near Ayesha Manzil area of Karachi with efforts underway to control the blaze.

At least seven fire engines are participating in the operation to douse the fire while rescue officials are trying to evacuate people from the building.

SSP Central Danial Syed told media that fire has started engulfing the upper sections of the building where residential flats are located.

He said the fire initially started from a mattress store and it later engulfed the surrounding shops.

Report said a person was severely injured in the incident and he has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

More to follow…