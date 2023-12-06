Search

Lionel Messi named TIME's "Athlete of the Year 2023"

Web Desk
07:20 PM | 6 Dec, 2023
Lionel Messi named TIME's

Lionel Messi surpasses tennis greats Novak Djokovic and Erling Haaland to win the esteemed title of TIME's Athlete of the Year 2023.

Messi cemented his legacy as a football icon with his record-breaking eighth Ballon d'Or.

The Argentine's transfer to Inter Miami turns out to be crucial since he helps the team win the Leagues Cup, which is their first trophy.

In the future season, Messi hopes to build on his outstanding play and lead Inter Miami to Major League Soccer victory.

Messi is the Athlete of the Year as TIME magazine honours his extraordinary year and honours his accomplishments on and off the pitch.

Furthermore, the financial earnings of the David Beckham-owned team appears to have increased exponentially after Messi signed with Inter Miami.

Messi, who signed with Inter Miami in July of this year, has had a big influence on both the team's on-field performance and popularity as the former Barcelona player's

