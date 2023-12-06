PSX hits new peak as KSE-100 closes in on 64,000 mark

KARACHI – Bullish trend continued in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index closed at all-time high level.

During intraday trading, the stocks witnessed a historic moment when the benchmark cross the 64,000 mark for a brief period before settling at the 63,917.77 points.

It went up by 1.7 percent or 1,058 points at 2:55 PM to hit 64,014. At 3:10 PM, it surged to 64,038, up 1.72 percent or 1,082 points.

The benchmark index has surged by over 54 percent or 22,556 points since Pakistan secured the IMF standby agreement in June 2023.

Overall, the market registered a total trading volume of 984 million shares, amounting to a value of Rs35.1 billion.

The highest trading was recorded in K-Electric Limited (PSX: KEL) with over 143 million shares traded, followed by Worldcall Telecom Limited (PSX: WTL) and Oil and Hascol Petroleum Limited (PSX: HASCOL).