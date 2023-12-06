Gold registers losses for second consecutive day in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold saw declined for second consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan in line with the dropping international prices.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs1,300 to settle at Rs218,000.

Similarly, the price for 10-gram gold declined by Rs1,114 to reach Rs186,986.

In international market, the price for the precious commodity went down by $9 to reach $2,048 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10 grams.

A day earlier, gold price dropped by Rs4,200 to settle at Rs219,400. Similarly, the price for 10-gram gold plunged by Rs3,601 to reach Rs188,100.