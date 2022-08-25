Video of young man proposing his girlfriend during dance practice goes viral

Wedding season in Pakistan is in full swing and what better way than to kickstart wedding preparation with fun-filled dance rehearsals?

But it seems people are finding innovative ways to propose marriage to their loved ones. With the traditional way of proposing abruptly evolving in Pakistan under the influence of foreign cultures, young people tend to find the most unique way to express love for one another.

In the latest development, a young man has decided upon the cutest way to propose to his girlfriend, during dance practice while surrounded by their friends, who were all involved in the plan.

Needless to say, the video is spreading like wildfire online and fans are loving the cutest interactions of the lovebirds. Some feel that the video is super cute while other think that such activities should not be promoted since PDA is not in our culture.