Pakistan restores departmental sports to promote games among youth

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has revoked the ban on departmental sports in Pakistan, with an aim to promote games among the youth.

The premier announced the move during the reception for Pakistani athletes, who bagged medals at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony for the accomplished sportsmen, PM Shehbaz said the entire nation was proud of the outstanding performance of the players who proved their mettle with hard work and dedication.

وزیراعظم پاکستان محمد شہبازشریف کی جانب سے کھیلوں سے وابستہ افراد کیلیے خوشخبری



Eyeing more feats in sports, PM said the talented sportsmen would bring more laurels to Pakistan and would continue to achieve success in their respective games.

The Sharif-led government revoked the ban as players repeatedly urged the government to reinstate departmental sports to provide sportsmen and athletes with better opportunities.

The ban, imposed by the ousted government of PTI, forced thousands of sportsmen to survive while many turned jobless.

Earlier, some of the big names in sports including legendary cricketer Javed Miandad recalled the plights of jobless athletes. Others also raised their voice in favour of departmental sports, ever since the structure was changed.